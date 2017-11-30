Congressman Conyers has not thought about resigning: lawyer

(Reuters) - Democratic Representative John Conyers, facing sexual misconduct allegations, has not thought about resigning, his lawyer said on Thursday after the top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives called on the congressman to step down.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Representative John Conyers addresses an audience in Dearborn, Michigan June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Picture

“It is not up to Nancy Pelosi,” attorney Arnold Reed told reporters in Detroit, Michigan, referring to the House Democratic leader.

“Nancy Pelosi did not elect the congressman, and she sure as hell won’t be the one that tells the congressman to leave. That decision will be completely up to the congressman. He’s not thought of that,” Reed said.