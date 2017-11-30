FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congressman Conyers has not thought about resigning: lawyer
#Politics
November 30, 2017 / 5:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Congressman Conyers has not thought about resigning: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Democratic Representative John Conyers, facing sexual misconduct allegations, has not thought about resigning, his lawyer said on Thursday after the top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives called on the congressman to step down.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Representative John Conyers addresses an audience in Dearborn, Michigan June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Picture

“It is not up to Nancy Pelosi,” attorney Arnold Reed told reporters in Detroit, Michigan, referring to the House Democratic leader.

“Nancy Pelosi did not elect the congressman, and she sure as hell won’t be the one that tells the congressman to leave. That decision will be completely up to the congressman. He’s not thought of that,” Reed said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Alexander in Washington; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
