Congressman Conyers not planning to resign: lawyer tells Detroit News

(Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative John Conyers has no immediate plans to resign after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, his lawyer told the Detroit News on Wednesday.
“He’s not going to be forced out of office, and no one has told him he has to leave,” said attorney Arnold Reed, according to the newspaper. “He has not indicated he’s going to resign at this point,” Reed said of the 88-year-old congressman from Michigan.
Reporting by Tim Ahmann in Washington; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham