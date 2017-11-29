FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congressman Conyers not planning to resign: lawyer tells Detroit News
November 29, 2017 / 9:42 PM / a few seconds ago

Congressman Conyers not planning to resign: lawyer tells Detroit News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative John Conyers has no immediate plans to resign after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, his lawyer told the Detroit News on Wednesday.

Arnold Reed, an attorney for U.S. Rep John Conyers, makes a statement to the media in front of Conyers family home in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

“He’s not going to be forced out of office, and no one has told him he has to leave,” said attorney Arnold Reed, according to the newspaper. “He has not indicated he’s going to resign at this point,” Reed said of the 88-year-old congressman from Michigan.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann in Washington; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

