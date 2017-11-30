U.S. House Democratic leader Pelosi says Conyers should resign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Representative John Conyers should resign after sexual harassment allegations were brought against him, saying “zero tolerance means consequences for everyone.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally against the Republican tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Pelosi said the situation with Conyers, the longest-serving member in the U.S. House of Representatives, was “very sad” but the allegations against him were “serious, disappointing and very credible” and “the brave women who came forward are owed justice.”

“Congressman Conyers should resign,” Pelosi said.