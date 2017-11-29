U.S. House Speaker Ryan says up to Conyers whether to resign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday commended Representative John Conyers for stepping down as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee in the face of sexual misconduct allegations, and said it was up to Conyers to decide if he should resign from the House.

U.S. Representative John Conyers (D-MI) participates in a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 12, 2016. Picture taken July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I know what I would do if this happened to me. I will leave it up to him to decide what he wants to do. I think he made the right decision in stepping down from his leadership position,” House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters.