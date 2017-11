WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Representative John Conyers, who is facing several sexual harassment allegations, has been hospitalized for a condition related to stress, local media in Detroit, Michigan, reported on Thursday, citing a family spokesperson.

U.S. Representative John Conyers (D-MI) participates in a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 12, 2016. Picture taken July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Conyers, who has served in Congress since 1964, returned to Detroit on Tuesday, although the House of Representatives is still in session.