Representative Conyers faces heightened pressure to resign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Congressman John Conyers faced increasing pressure on Wednesday to resign, with the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives saying he should step down if sexual harassment accusations against him were true.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative John Conyers (D-MI) participates in a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

With Congress in session, Conyers returned to his home district in Detroit on Tuesday. He has been accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward women who worked for him.

The latest accusation was reported by the Detroit News, which cited a former staffer as saying Conyers sexually harassed her three times between 1997 and 1999.

Conyers’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Conyers, 88, has denied the accusations and has said he would cooperate with a House Ethics Committee investigation.

“Notwithstanding the credibility of the witnesses, we have a process to determine were these allegations founded? And if they’re founded, yes, he should resign,” Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said in an interview with MSNBC.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, said it was up to Conyers to decide if he should resign from the chamber.

“I know what I would do if this happened to me. I will leave it up to him to decide what he wants to do. I think he made the right decision in stepping down from his leadership position,” Ryan said.

Arnold Reed, an attorney for U.S. Rep John Conyers, makes a statement to the media in front of Conyers family home in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Michigan lawmaker has stepped down as the senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee pending the outcome of the ethics investigation.

Conyers and his wife Monica left their house in Detroit in separate vehicles on Wednesday. He did not talk to reporters who had gathered outside.

Monica Morgan, wife of U.S. Rep John Conyers, closes the gates in front of the family home in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Some of Conyers’ colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus have been privately pressing him to resign, according to Democratic aides.

Representative Joe Crowley, chairman of the House Democratic caucus, said he believed that in Michigan, Conyers was “taking counsel from his family as well as his constituents.”

“And I believe at the end of the day the right thing will be done. I think accountability will be had,” Crowley told a news briefing.

Democratic Representative Linda Sanchez said lawmakers were trying to pursue a fair process for both sides.

“It appears that there’s more than one complainant, which does heighten my sense of ‘There may be something there,'” Sanchez said, adding that she could not call for Conyers’ resignation unless she has heard all the evidence.

Sexual harassment accusations have been made against a number of public figures in recent weeks, including former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama and Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota.