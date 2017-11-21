U.S. Representative Conyers denies harassment allegation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative John Conyers on Tuesday acknowledged that there had been a harassment allegation against him but said he denied it and resolved the matter with a payment but no admission of guilt.

File Picture: U.S. Representative John Conyers addresses the audience during a program to announce the first round of loan commitments to transform older factories during a news conference at the Ford Motor Research & Innovation Center in Dearborn, Michigan June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Conyers issued a statement after a BuzzFeed News report cited allegations from former staffers that he made sexual advances to female staff.

The Democratic congressman did not give details of any allegation but said he would fully cooperate in any House investigation.

“In this case, I expressly and vehemently denied the allegations made against me and continue to do so,” Conyers said in a statement.

“My office resolved the allegations – with an express denial of liability – in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation. That should not be lost in the narrative.”

The statement said the resolution of the allegation was equal to a reasonable severance payment.

House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a statement earlier calling the news report “extremely troubling.” Congress is reviewing policies on reporting sexual harassment.