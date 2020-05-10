White House talking to Congress about more coronavirus economic relief, Kudlow says

FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks during a "small business relief update" video conference call event with banking executives to discuss the U.S. government's rescue program for businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has begun informal talks with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about next steps on coronavirus relief legislation, a top economic adviser to President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

“It’s not that we’re not talking. We are. It’s just informal at this stage,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told ABC’s “This Week” program. “We’re collecting ideas for next steps, which will undoubtedly be data-driven.”

Kudlow said that he joined a Friday conference call with lawmakers from both parties in the House of Representatives and planned to do the same on Monday with members of the Senate.