Democratic U.S. Representative Cummings hospitalized

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings was treated on Friday for a bacterial infection in his knee at a Maryland hospital, his office said in a statement.

Doctors at Johns Hopkins hospital drained the infection in a minor procedure, it said. “He is resting comfortably and expects a full recovery,” the statement said.

Cummings, 66, has represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996 and is the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Last spring, Cummings was absent from Congress for several months after undergoing heart surgery.