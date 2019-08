A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed legislation supported by President Donald Trump that would suspend limits on U.S. borrowing authority for two years and set government spending at higher levels through September 2021.

By a vote of 67-28, the Senate fought off opposition from some conservative Republicans and passed the legislation, which was approved by the House of Representatives last week.