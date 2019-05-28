Politics
Disaster aid bill worth $19.1 billion blocked again in House

FILE PHOTO - A man cycles past Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday failed again to pass a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill supported by President Donald Trump after a Republican lawmaker objected to the measure.

Following Senate passage of the legislation last Thursday by a vote of 85-8, House Democratic leaders had hoped to win quick, unanimous approval of the bill on a voice vote and send it to Trump for his expected signature.

But with most lawmakers out of town for a recess until June 4, individual House Republicans have been able to block passage twice - once last Friday and again on Tuesday - by demanding an official roll call vote. Any roll call vote would have to wait until the full House returns to work next week.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Editing by Tim Ahmann

