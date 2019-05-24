U.S. House fails to pass disaster aid bill; 2nd attempt likely next month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday failed to pass a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill supported by President Donald Trump, but is expected to try again early next month.

Following Senate passage of the legislation on Thursday, House leaders had hoped to win quick, unanimous passage of the bill and send it to Trump for his expected signature.

But since the House did not go through its regular, more time-consuming procedures, it needed the consent of all of its current 432 members to approve the bill.

Representative Chip Roy, a first-term Republican, objected to holding the vote, citing concerns that the legislation did not include $4.5 billion Trump had requested to deal with a surge of Central American immigrants on the southwestern border.

Roy also complained that the $19.1 billion in disaster aid was not being offset by savings in other government programs.

When the House returns from a week-long Memorial Day recess it is expected to bring the legislation back to the House floor for likely passage.