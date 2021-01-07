U.S. House rejects attempt to overturn Biden victory in Arizona

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a reconvened joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election in the House chamber in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night joined the Senate in rejecting a move by allies of President Donald Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, a vote delayed by rioters earlier pushing their way into the U.S. Capitol.

The Democratic-led House voted 303-121 against the measure. A similar vote rejecting the objection to Arizona’s election results occurred earlier in the Republican-controlled Senate.

After gaveling the House vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the two chambers of Congress would resume their joint session to consider election results from other states.