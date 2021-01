U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the protests taking place in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington as the U.S. Congress held a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, at a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden was cleared to be sworn in as U.S. president on Jan. 20 when Vice President Mike Pence declared that Congress had confirmed the Electoral College tally of states’ results that showed Biden the winner of the Nov. 3 contest against incumbent President Donald Trump.