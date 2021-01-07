U.S. Senate rejects Trump allies' objection to Pennsylvania presidential election results

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives for the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden, during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday morning overwhelmingly rejected a move by allies of President Donald Trump to object to Pennsylvania’s certification of its presidential election results that awarded Democrat Joe Biden the victory, a vote that was delayed by a violent breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate voted 92-7 against the measure.

After the vote, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that he does not expect any more votes challenging electoral college results.