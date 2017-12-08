FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House ethics panel probing Rep. Farenthold over harassment allegations: statement
Sections
Featured
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 8, 2017 / 12:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

House ethics panel probing Rep. Farenthold over harassment allegations: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee said on Thursday it was investigating Republican Representative Blake Farenthold over allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation involving a former female staff member.

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) arrives for a closed Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The panel said in a statement it was also looking into whether the Corpus Christi, Texas, congressman made inappropriate statements to other members of his official staff.

Farenthold’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Toni Reinhold and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.