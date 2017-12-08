House ethics panel probing Rep. Farenthold over harassment allegations: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee said on Thursday it was investigating Republican Representative Blake Farenthold over allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation involving a former female staff member.

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) arrives for a closed Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The panel said in a statement it was also looking into whether the Corpus Christi, Texas, congressman made inappropriate statements to other members of his official staff.

Farenthold’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.