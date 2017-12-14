U.S. Republican Representative Farenthold will not seek re-election: reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Blake Farenthold will not seek re-election in November after allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior from former staffers, according to news reports on Thursday.

Rep. Blake Farenthold arrives before Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies to the House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Farenthold will withdraw from the March 6 Republican primary in his Texas district, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and other media outlets reported.

Mike Bergsma, chairman of the Nueces County Republican Party, told the Caller-Times that Farenthold’s campaign team let him know Thursday morning that he would not seek re-election next year.

Farenthold’s office did not reply to a request for comment, and Reuters has been unable to verify the allegations against him.

The House Ethics Committee said last week it was investigating Farenthold, 55, over allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation involving a former female staff member.

The committee said it was also looking into whether the congressman made inappropriate statements to other members of his staff.

Politico reported last week that the congressional Office of Compliance had paid $84,000 from a public fund on behalf of Farenthold for a sexual harassment claim. In 2014, his former communications director, Lauren Greene, filed a lawsuit accusing him of creating a hostile work environment, gender discrimination and retaliation, court documents showed.

The two reached a confidential mediated agreement in 2015, according to a statement from Farenthold’s office that denied any wrongdoing by him.

A number of lawmakers have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks as a wave of such allegations has emerged against powerful men in entertainment, politics and the media. Last week, Democratic Representative John Conyers and Republican Representative Trent Franks resigned, while Democratic Senator Al Franken said he would be stepping down in the coming weeks.