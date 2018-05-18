FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump hopes U.S. House can resolve differences on farm bill: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is unhappy that the U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass farm legislation on Friday and the administration will continue to work with Congress to pass a bill on time, the White House said.

President Trump “hopes the House can resolve any remaining issues in order to achieve strong work requirements and support our nation’s agricultural community,” Lindsay Walters, deputy White House press secretary, said in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse

