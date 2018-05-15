Senate aims to finish bipartisan farm bill in June

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on Tuesday that the U.S. Senate expects to finish a bipartisan farm bill sometime in June.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at a news conference to unveil congressional Democrat's "A Better Deal" economic agenda on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The U.S. House of Representatives is slated to vote this week on a bill supported only by Republicans due to last-minute changes to nutrition assistance programs. The bill prepared by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, of which Klobuchar is a member, is expected to have support from both parties, she said. Both chambers are controlled by Republicans.

“I know that the House Farm Bill has become very partisan, we don’t see a sign of that in the Senate,” Klobuchar told reporters.