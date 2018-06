WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican leader of the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday the chamber would likely take up a massive farm bill around the July 4 holiday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to Capitol Hill reporters following the Senate Republicans policy luncheon in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“In the short term, we’re going to turn to a defense authorization bill and the farm bill before, the one week around July 4th,” Senator Mitch McConnell told reporters as he discussed the Senate’s agenda.