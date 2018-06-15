FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
June 15, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Sessions says Justice Department will address problems raised by watchdog report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday the Justice Department would confront any problems uncovered by an inspector general’s report that found former FBI Director James Comey made errors in judgment handling the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions discusses a new Justice Department initiative on religious liberty during an event at the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center's Annual Leadership Mission to DC in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

“We’re not going to be defensive, we’re going to confront any problems and we’re going to deal with them one by one in a proper, fair and appropriate way,” he said during a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Reporting by Justin Mitchell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.