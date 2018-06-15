Sessions says Justice Department will address problems raised by watchdog report

(Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday the Justice Department would confront any problems uncovered by an inspector general’s report that found former FBI Director James Comey made errors in judgment handling the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions discusses a new Justice Department initiative on religious liberty during an event at the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center's Annual Leadership Mission to DC in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

“We’re not going to be defensive, we’re going to confront any problems and we’re going to deal with them one by one in a proper, fair and appropriate way,” he said during a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania.