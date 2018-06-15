Trump says watchdog report wrong in claiming no FBI bias: Fox interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a Justice Department inspector general’s report that concluded there was no bias in how the FBI handled its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails was wrong, saying there was “total bias.”

“The end result was wrong,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel. “There was total bias when you look at (FBI staff member) Peter Strzok, what he said about me, when you look at (then FBI Director James) Comey and all his moves.”