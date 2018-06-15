FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says watchdog report wrong in claiming no FBI bias: Fox interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a Justice Department inspector general’s report that concluded there was no bias in how the FBI handled its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails was wrong, saying there was “total bias.”

U.S. President Donald Trump smiles next to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS

“The end result was wrong,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel. “There was total bias when you look at (FBI staff member) Peter Strzok, what he said about me, when you look at (then FBI Director James) Comey and all his moves.”

Reporting by Eric Walsh and Justin Mitchell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

