U.S. House votes to rebuke Justice Department, FBI

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines on Thursday to demand the Department of Justice produce documents, including some related to the investigation of President Donald Trump and Russia, in an unusual rebuke to U.S. law enforcement.

The House voted 226-183 for the non-binding resolution, the same day the Judiciary Committee called Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the No. 2 Justice Department official, and FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify at a hearing on the agencies’ conduct during the 2016 presidential election.