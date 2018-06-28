FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
June 28, 2018 / 4:40 PM / in 43 minutes

U.S. House votes to rebuke Justice Department, FBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines on Thursday to demand the Department of Justice produce documents, including some related to the investigation of President Donald Trump and Russia, in an unusual rebuke to U.S. law enforcement.

The House voted 226-183 for the non-binding resolution, the same day the Judiciary Committee called Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the No. 2 Justice Department official, and FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify at a hearing on the agencies’ conduct during the 2016 presidential election.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Sarah Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.