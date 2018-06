WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the FBI said on Thursday the agency accepted a watchdog’s findings on its conduct during the investigation into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails and said employees would be held accountable for any misconduct.

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference on the U.S Justice Department's inspector general's report regarding the actions of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the 2016 U.S. presidential election at FBI headquarters in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“We need to hold ourselves accountable for the choices we make and the work we do,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told reporters.