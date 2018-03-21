House Speaker Ryan invites French President Macron to address Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker Paul Ryan has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to address Congress when he visits Washington in April, Ryan’s office said on Wednesday.

France's President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to unveil his strategy to promote French language as part of the International Francophonie Day, before members of the French Academy and other guests, at the French Institute in Paris, France, March 20, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

“France is not only our oldest ally, but one of our strongest,” Ryan said in a statement. “This is a special opportunity to build on the historic relationship between our countries, and to reaffirm our commitment to defeating terror both domestically and around the world.”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media after a House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Macron was asked to address a joint meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives on April 25.

It will be the second joint meeting since Republican Ryan became speaker, his office said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India addressed Congress on June 8, 2016.

A day earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to host Macron for the first official state visit since Trump took office, the White House said in February.