(Reuters) - U.S Democratic Senator Al Franken will make an announcement on Thursday, his office said, after several Democratic senators called for him to step down in light of allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Al Franken (D-MN) watches Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

His office offered no further details in a brief statement on Wednesday.