No. 2 Democrat in Senate calls on Franken to resign

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, said on Wednesday that fellow Democrat Al Franken should resign in light of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Al Franken walks out to speak to the media outside his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“Senator Franken’s behavior was wrong. He has admitted to what he did. He should resign from the Senate,” Durbin said on Twitter.

Durbin marked the 15th Democratic senator, including third-ranking Democrat Patty Murray, to call on Wednesday for Franken to step down.