Allegations against Sen. Franken should go through normal process: White House
#Politics
November 27, 2017 / 9:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Allegations against Sen. Franken should go through normal process: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Senator Al Franken should be dealt with through the normal process, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

“The president is not going to weigh in on every single matter like this. We think this should go through a due process,” Sanders said to reporters on Monday. “That’s something that Senator Franken should be the first to address.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by David Alexander

