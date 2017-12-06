FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Franken to resign on Thursday: Minnesota Public Radio
December 6, 2017 / 10:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senator Franken to resign on Thursday: Minnesota Public Radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Al Franken, facing allegations of sexual misconduct, will resign on Thursday, Minnesota Public Radio reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Democratic official.

A Franken staff member told the Democratic official that the Minnesota senator had gone to his home in Washington to discuss his plans with family, Minnesota Public Radio said.

Franken said on Twitter earlier on Wednesday he would make an announcement on Thursday.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Eric Beech

