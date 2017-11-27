FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Franken, on groping allegations, vows 'this will not happen again'
November 27, 2017 / 6:47 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Senator Franken, on groping allegations, vows 'this will not happen again'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Al Franken returned to Congress on Monday to begin what he called a process of rebuilding trust shattered by allegations he had groped or inappropriately touched women, vowing “this will not happen again.”

U.S. Senator Al Franken leaves after speaking to the media outside his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I know that I am going to have to be much more conscious when in these circumstances, much more careful, much more sensitive and that this will not happen again going forward,” he told reporters outside his office on Capitol Hill.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Dan Grebler

