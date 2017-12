WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressman Trent Franks, an Arizona Republican, is expected to resign, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a Republican operative informed on the lawmaker’s decision.

FILE PHOTO: House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Trent Franks (R-VA) talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Franks has served in Congress since 2003.