Rep. Trent Franks is expected to resign: media report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Trent Franks, an Arizona Republican, is expected to resign amid accusations of inappropriate behavior, the Arizona Republic newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a Republican source familiar with the decision.

FILE PHOTO: House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Trent Franks (R-VA) talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We will have a statement a little bit later, but that’s all I can tell you right now,” Franks said, according to the Roll Call news website. “The statement will explain.”

As he walked past reporters outside the floor of the House of Representatives, Franks said: “I’ll let the statement speak for itself.” Franks has served in Congress since 2003.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Franks, 60, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, represents Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, a mainly suburban area of Phoenix.

If Franks steps down, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey would call a special election to fill the seat.

Numerous prominent men in U.S. politics, media and entertainment have been accused in recent months of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Earlier on Thursday, Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota said he would resign in a few weeks following allegations of sexual misconduct.

U.S. Democratic Representative John Conyers of Michigan resigned on Tuesday after accusations of sexual harassment were leveled against him.

Conyers denied the allegations, while Franken said some of the accusations against him were untrue and he remembered other incidents differently from his accusers. Reuters has not verified the allegations against either men.