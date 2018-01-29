FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Politics
January 29, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Republican U.S. House Appropriations chairman will not seek re-election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen, chairman of the powerful U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, said on Monday he will retire at end of his current term, adding to a growing list of Republican lawmakers who will not seek re-election.

Frelinghuysen, whose committee controls the congressional purse strings, was facing the prospect of a tough fight for re-election in November in New Jersey, and his retirement could increase the likelihood that a Democrat captures his seat.

Democrats are hoping to regain control of the House and Senate from Republicans in the November mid-term elections.

Frelinghuysen, who represents a suburban district in northern New Jersey, was first elected to Congress in 1994.

“I have worked in a bipartisan manner, not just in times of crisis but always, because I believe it best serves my constituents, my state and our country,” Frelinghuysen said in a statement, adding that he hopes that Republicans and Democrats can work together on federal spending.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Katanga Johnson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.