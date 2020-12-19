U.S. Senate OKs stopgap funding bill to avoid gov't shutdown, sends to Trump

A view of the U.S. Capitol Dome from a skylight inside the building, in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate approved on Friday a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 20, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

Government funding runs out at midnight Friday. The legislation, which passed unanimously, continues funding most programs at current levels. Assuming Trump signs the legislation into law, it will avoid a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.