Top Senate Democrat: Trump should stay out of government funding

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump should not interfere in lawmakers’ negotiations if he wants a smooth government funding process.

“We believe if President Trump stays out of the appropriations process, we can good bipartisan agreement and government can move smoothly forward,” Schumer told reporters. “As long as Trump doesn’t interfere, we can move the government forward.”