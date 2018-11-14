Politics
November 14, 2018 / 4:42 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Top Senate Democrat: Trump should stay out of government funding

1 Min Read

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump should not interfere in lawmakers’ negotiations if he wants a smooth government funding process.

“We believe if President Trump stays out of the appropriations process, we can good bipartisan agreement and government can move smoothly forward,” Schumer told reporters. “As long as Trump doesn’t interfere, we can move the government forward.”

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

