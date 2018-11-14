Top Senate Democrat: Trump should stay out of government funding

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump should not interfere in lawmakers’ negotiations if he wants a smooth government funding process.
“We believe if President Trump stays out of the appropriations process, we can good bipartisan agreement and government can move smoothly forward,” Schumer told reporters. “As long as Trump doesn’t interfere, we can move the government forward.”
