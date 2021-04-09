U.S. House ethics panel says it has launched probe into Gaetz allegations

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R-FL), speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee said on Friday it had launched an investigation into allegations against Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, who faces a federal probe of a possible relationship with an underage girl.

The committee said in a statement it was aware of allegations that Gaetz “may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift.”