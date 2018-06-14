Justice watchdog report finds FBI deviated from regular procedures: lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said on Thursday a report by the Justice Department’s inspector general found the FBI deviated from normal procedures during its probe into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) walks out of a closed meeting of the House Intelligence Committee as part of the panel’s probe into Russia's tampering in the 2016 US presidential election in Washington, U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

“This report confirms investigative decisions made by the FBI during the pendency of this investigation were unprecedented and deviated from traditional investigative procedures in favor of a much more permissive and voluntary approach,” the Republican lawmaker, Trey Gowdy, said in a statement. “This is not the way normal investigations are run.”