Congressman Gutierrez will not seek re-election: Politico
November 28, 2017 / 2:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Congressman Gutierrez will not seek re-election: Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez of Illinois, a prominent critic of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, will not seek re-election next year, Politico reported on Monday.

Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) waves after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Citing three Democratic sources with knowledge of the decision, Politico reported that Gutierrez was expected to announce his decision not to run on Tuesday.

Gutierrez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Politico reported that former Chicago mayoral candidate Jesus “Chuy” Garcia was expected to enter the race for Guiterrez’s seat in the heavily Hispanic 4th District, which includes parts of Chicago and some suburbs west of the city.

Gutierrez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, has criticized Trump’s efforts to restrict immigration and to deport millions of illegal immigrants in the United States.

Reporting by Eric Beech

