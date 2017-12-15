FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Politics
December 15, 2017 / 6:18 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

House ethics committee investigates Democrat Kihuen on harassment reports

Lisa Lambert

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee said on Friday it has begun an investigation into public reports that Democrat Ruben Kihuen engaged in sexual harassment, adding that announcing the probe was not a sign the committee already has determined the Nevada Representative violated any rules.

“As I’ve said previously, I intend to fully cooperate, and I welcome an opportunity to clear my name,” said Kihuen in a statement provided to Reuters.

Buzzfeed has reported that Kihuen, currently finishing his first year in Congress, harassed a staff member on his 2016 political campaign, and on Thursday multiple outlets recounted an anonymous lobbyist’s description of his unwanted advances. Reuters has not independently confirmed the reports.

Lawmakers from both parties have recently been ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct, prompting the committee to launch a sweeping probe this month of all House members and their staff.

In the latest turn, Republican Representative Blake Farenthold announced this week he would not seek re-election after accounts surfaced that he created a hostile work environment.

In a Facebook post, Farenthold denied allegations of sexual harassment by former staff members but admitted he allowed an unprofessional culture to flourish in his Capitol Hill office.

Members of Congress are working on legislation to update the body’s rules on sexual harassment.

Representative Carolyn Maloney said she will introduce a bill on Friday that says companies cannot block sexual harassment victims from publicly disclosing the details of their allegations, which often are included in settlement agreements.

Allegations of misconduct in recent weeks have also been made against movie-makers, television interviewers and other men in the private sector.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.