FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House ethics panel launches wide-ranging probe into sexual harassment claims
Sections
Featured
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Energy & Environment
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Saudi Arabia
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
Markets
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 1, 2017 / 4:28 PM / in 21 minutes

House ethics panel launches wide-ranging probe into sexual harassment claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives ethics committee has begun a sweeping probe into possible sexual harassment and discrimination by the chamber’s 464 lawmakers and their staff, requesting on Friday a wide range of documents from the congressional compliance office.

In a letter to the office, Susan Brooks, the committee’s Republican chair, and Theodore Deutch, its senior Democrat, requested “that you promptly provide the committee with all records in the possession of the Office of related to any claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, or any other employment practice” that involves any current House member, delegate, officer or employee.

Reporting by Lisa LambertEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.