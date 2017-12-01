House ethics panel launches wide-ranging probe into sexual harassment claims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives ethics committee has begun a sweeping probe into possible sexual harassment and discrimination by the chamber’s 464 lawmakers and their staff, requesting on Friday a wide range of documents from the congressional compliance office.

In a letter to the office, Susan Brooks, the committee’s Republican chair, and Theodore Deutch, its senior Democrat, requested “that you promptly provide the committee with all records in the possession of the Office of related to any claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, or any other employment practice” that involves any current House member, delegate, officer or employee.