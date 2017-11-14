FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House to mandate training on harassment, discrimination: Ryan
November 14, 2017 / 9:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

House to mandate training on harassment, discrimination: Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will adopt mandatory training to guard against sexual harassment and discrimination, Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday after a hearing in which women shared stories of sexual harassment at the Capitol.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) leaves after a news conference following Republican weekly conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“Going forward, the House will adopt a policy of mandatory anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all Members and staff,” Ryan said in a statement. “Our goal is not only to raise awareness, but also make abundantly clear that harassment in any form has no place in this institution.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
