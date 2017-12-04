FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says encouraging Hatch to run for re-election, possibly blocking a Romney bid
#Politics
December 4, 2017 / 7:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says encouraging Hatch to run for re-election, possibly blocking a Romney bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said he supports Utah Senator Orrin Hatch running for re-election next year, as speculation mounts that fellow Republican and frequent Trump critic Mitt Romney hopes to take the seat.

U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) speaks to reporters after leaving the Senate floor during debate over the Republican tax reform plan in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Asked whether he was encouraging Hatch, who is the Senate president pro tempore and chairs its powerful Finance Committee, to run for re-election, Trump said “Yes.” While he and Hatch toured a Salt Lake City food pantry alongside leaders of the Church of Latter Day Saints, Trump sidestepped questions of whether he was trying to block Romney from running, saying only “He’s a good man.” Romney and Hatch are Mormons.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
