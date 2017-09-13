FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump applauds senators for new healthcare reform bill
#Politics
September 13, 2017 / 6:05 PM / a month ago

Trump applauds senators for new healthcare reform bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, MD (R-LA); Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Dean Heller (R-NV), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and former Senator Rick Santorum hold a joint news conference on "the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson proposal to reform healthcare" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump applauded two Republican U.S. senators for introducing a healthcare reform bill on Wednesday that would repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance program, the White House said in a statement.

Trump said he hoped that Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, who offered legislation that would give states money in the form of block grants instead of the federal funding they get under Obamacare, “have found a way to address the Obamacare crisis.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

