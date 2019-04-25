House Democrats to investigate Homeland Security firings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic committee chairmen on Thursday sought documents related to Trump administration firings of top Department of Homeland Security officials, saying they were concerned the dismissals were prompted by the officials’ refusal to break the law.

U.S. Representatives Elijah Cummings and Jerrold Nadler, chairmen of the Oversight and Judiciary committees, said in a statement they were “concerned that the president may have removed DHS officials because they refused his demands to violate federal immigration law and judicial orders.”