No. 2 House Democrat Hoyer hospitalized with pneumonia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives, has been hospitalized with pneumonia and is expected to make a quick recovery, his office said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) listens during a press conference held by House Democrats on the Trump Administration's tax cuts at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, U.S., on June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Hoyer, 79, of Maryland, was admitted to the George Washington University Hospital on Tuesday and diagnosed with pneumonia, spokeswoman Katie Grant said.

“He is being treated with antibiotics and resting, and is expected to make a full recovery quickly,” Grant said in a statement.

Politico, which first reported the hospitalization, said Hoyer had campaigned over the weekend with Democratic incumbents and swing district candidates in Wisconsin and Illinois.