No. 2 U.S. House Democrat out of hospital after bout with pneumonia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives, was released from the hospital over the weekend after a bout of pneumonia and plans to return to work on Capitol Hill this week, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves a press conference after taking questions from reporters on immigration legislation and the Trump tax cuts at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, U.S., on June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Hoyer, 79, of Maryland, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on Tuesday, July 3, after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

He had campaigned the previous weekend with Democratic incumbents and swing district candidates in Wisconsin and Illinois.

“Mr. Hoyer went home from the hospital this weekend,” his communications director, Katie Grant, said in a statement on Tuesday. “He thanks everyone for their well wishes and will be back on the Hill this week.”