Republican Senator Isakson resigning at end of 2019

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Johnny Isakson said Wednesday he will leave the Senate at the end of 2019, citing his struggles with Parkinson’s disease and other medical issues.

“My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney,” Isakson, who is from Georgia, said in a statement.

Isakson, 74, who is in his third term, chairs the Senate Veterans Committee and the Select Ethics Committee. The Senate currently has a majority of 53 Republicans. There are 45 Democrats and two independents that align with Democrats.