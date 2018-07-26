FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
July 26, 2018 / 4:34 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Conservative Republican Jordan to run for U.S. House speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Republican Representative Jim Jordan said Thursday he will run for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives if his party keeps the majority after November elections.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) walks into a Speaker's office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Jordan, one of the most influential conservatives in Congress, sent a letter to his colleagues announcing his decision, a spokesman for the congressman said. The current Speaker, Republican Paul Ryan, is not running for re-election this fall.

Jordan is a co-founder and former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus group of hardline conservatives. Recently several former wrestlers at Ohio State University have accused Jordan, a former wrestling coach, of failing to stop molestation by an athletic doctor at the university years ago. Jordan has denied the allegations.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.